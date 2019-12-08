At the close of filing period on Wednesday, Dec. 6, it appeared only one school district in Wagoner County would have a school board election in April.
Incumbent Wagoner board member Brenda Barney had drawn an opponent in Ashley Goforth for the opportunity to serve a five-year term representing Seat 5. However, on Thursday, Dec. 7, it was learned that Goforth did not live in the ward served by Seat 5.
On Friday, she withdrew her candidacy from the Wagoner County Election Board.
"Apparently I do not live in the right ward. The correct ward is two or three streets away," Goforth told the American-Tribune on Friday. "The superintendent called to inform me I didn't live in the correct ward and let me know which seat I could run for."
"Ward 3 will not be open for a few more years, but he (Superintendent Randy Harris) encouraged me to run. I plan to do so when the seat becomes available," she added.
Goforth said she simply wants to make a difference in the community and will not let the inability to run in the upcoming election to deter her from that goal.
Only one candidate filed intent to seek office in Coweta, Okay and Porter. Incumbent Doyle Burress will retain his seat for a second term with the Coweta Board of Education while incumbent Jeremy Echols will begin his second term with the Okay school board.
In Porter, Terry Brackett will succeed Ben Holt, who was fulfilling an unexpired term. Holt did not file as a candidate.