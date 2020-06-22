We asked Wagoner County Commissioner District 2 candidates Chris Edwards (incumbent), Randy Stamps and David Cobb what makes them the candidate of choice for voters.
We also asked for their thoughts on issues facing District 2 and how they will be addressed under their administration.
Responses from Edwards and Stamps are presented in the order their names will appear on the ballot. Candidate Cobb respectfully declined to participate as he is not actively campaigning.
Q: What are your qualifications to serve as Wagoner County Commissioner?
Edwards: “I have nearly 30 years of experience working for the county in various positions from laborer, mechanic, equipment operator, two years as bridge foreman, eight years as road foreman and 11 ½ years as county commissioner.”
Stamps: “I have worked construction most of my life from the low guy on the totem pole to management. I am OSHA certified. I am very familiar with heavy equipment operations as well as the mechanical side. I went to special training in Dallas, Tex. for my national certification in heavy equipment.
“I have worked with numerous companies and large corporations such as Wal-Mart, QuipTrip, Sam’s, etc… In addition to working for these corporations, I have worked as an independent contractor to bid jobs, hire employees, manage job sites and managed crews. I have worked with supplies and lack of supplies. I know how to maximize resources.”
Q: Why should voters elect you to the position?
Edwards: “As the current county commissioner of District No. 2, I will continue to work with all the people of the district. I have a great working relationship with the city and county officials. I have 12 years of experience helping balancing the budget and following state purchasing and bidding requirements.
“I have gained experience through the years working in different weather conditions and the work required to clean up the aftermath that is often left by different storms. I have knowledge of the roads, addresses and the layout of District No. 2. I am also innovative in helping homeowners resolve or alleviate drainage problems that they may have.”
Stamps: “I have always wanted to be a county commissioner. I’m not running because I dislike anyone, I’m running because I feel I have something to give back. I don’t feel like I’m running against anybody, I feel like I am running for something.
“I am ready to work with members of this county to make improvements and no one will work harder than me to get the job done.”
Q: What is District 2’s most pressing issue and how do you plan to address it?
Edwards: “One of the pressing issues in the county is the growth that is taking place and the problems associated with the increased loads and traffic that comes with the growth.
“I will continue to learn about and seek out new products and innovative procedures that will help maintain and improve the safety of the motorists who travel the roads and also help increase the longevity of the roads.”
Stamps: “Here in Wagoner County, our biggest obstacle is the infrastructure or roads. Our roads need to be in good condition for our residents, farming communities, as well as our visitors. We have a beautiful Fort Gibson Lake area right here in District 2 that needs to be easily accessible.
“People traveling our county roads may want to build homes here and businesses here. We need to fix the holes in our roads, resurface the ones we can and dig some ditches to alleviate some of our flooding issues.”
Q: What do you want to see the District 2 office and Wagoner County Commissioners accomplish under your leadership — both short term and long term goals?
Edwards: “My desire for District #2 and the BOCC is to continue to partner with the cities, tribal nations and Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the good of the county. Also, to work alongside the CED, EODD and INCOG to help with funding county road and bridge projects.
“Wagoner County is blessed to have a great Emergency Management Department that works alongside the 14 fire districts and first responder agencies throughout the county and be sensitive and supportive of their needs.”
Stamps: “It is not complicated. I have a vision for change and improvement. I plan to fix our roads and work on our ditches to help with road flooding. I’d like to install satellite tracking on all of our equipment to see where the units are and to determine which roads have been done and when. This will make us more efficient.
“We want to support our first responders, go after good grants and be a good steward of the tax payer’s dollars.”
Q: If elected as county commissioner, how will you help move the county forward?
Edwards: “Our motto in Wagoner County is, “Growing from Good to Great.” As a county commissioner, I plan to continue resurfacing in the lake area and communities. Improving rural roads and upgrading the drainage structures throughout the district is a never-ending requirement.
“As Wagoner continues to grow and change as a new decade starts, I will be mindful of trying to preserve and protect the past, but also the hope and dreams of the future of Wagoner County, to help it continue to grow from good to great. “
Stamps: “My goals for rebuilding and maintaining our infrastructure include addressing roads, streets, ditches and storm drainage throughout the district; addressing code enforcement to clean up eyesores; ensure code compliance on new builds and promoting growth.
“I believe now, more than ever, we see the importance of our first responders, police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel to have what they need. As commissioner, I would support these individuals by being an advocate for proper facilities, staffing, salaries and equipment needed to provide immediate and excellent care.”