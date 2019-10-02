October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and during this time activities are planned nationwide to show support for ending domestic violence and sexual assault.
Help In Crisis, a non-profit agency that provides quality crisis intervention services to Cherokee, Wagoner, Sequoyah and Adair counties, will host a candlelight vigil Monday, ,Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on the Wagoner County Courthouse lawn.
Help in Crisis offers services that include providing safe refuge for domestic violence victims and their children; providing advocates for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; promoting alternative thinking that would enable people to live without violence or fear; and to do all this in a caring and calm manner.
“We will honor the survivors, remember the taken and stand together for the ones still fighting,” organizers say. “Please join us as we remember the ones we have lost, those who are still struggling and the ones who survived.”
All area residents and others interested in pursuing justice and ending violence against women are invited to attend the Oct. 4 ceremony.