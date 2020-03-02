Teresa Potts wants to taste that sweet success of business.
So, she decided to open the Wagoner Candy Depot at 108 S. Main to accomplish that goal. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Potts joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The Candy Depot will also test your willpower. There are approximately 198 jars, bins or boxes of any sugary treat you could think of. There are even no sugar alternatives available.
Potts is focused on making the Candy Depot a success, but has a day job, too. She works at the Koweta Indian Health Facility west of Wagoner on Highway 51.
The Candy Depot opened on Dec. 20. With the help of Trey Fogleman, who works the day shift, Potts has been able to juggle both jobs.
“We saw Smokin’ Sisters bringing in so much (foot) traffic, we wanted to bring something to downtown,” Potts said of the location. “Business is great and we’re getting people to find us.”
As you enter the front door, the Candy Depot is down the hallway to your left. The bright colors and candy that are everywhere is a sure giveaway that you have found the sweet spot.
There is even history inside the place. A restored sign from one of the burned out buildings across was salvaged. It is mounted to wall behind the cash register. It goes perfectly with the décor.