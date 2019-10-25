Halloween is this week and a number of local churches and organizations will be holding family-friendly activities for all to enjoy. Be sure to check out one or more of the events featured in both Coweta and Wagoner.
Coweta Assembly
Coweta Assembly will host its 2019 Candy Corn Carnival Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.
The outdoor community outreach event will feature a trunk-or-treat area, food, inflatable games, a hayride and more. All area residents are invited to attend. Costumes are welcome!
In the event of rain, the Candy Corn Carnival will be cancelled.
The church is located at 29707 E. State Hwy. 51 in Coweta.
For more information, call 918-486-3110.
Cornerstone Church
The Cornerstone Church in Wagoner will host a Family Fun Night Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the church, 102 S. Polk.
There will be snacks, games, candy, face painting and more beginning at 7 p.m. Costumes are welcome.
All activities are free.
Wagoner First Assembly
Wagoner’s First Assembly of God Church will host its annual Fall Festival celebration Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the church, 1998 W. Hwy. 51.
The free event for all ages will feature carnival games, free candy, a bounce house and much more in a safe family atmosphere.
Downtown Coweta Trunk-or-Treat
The Coweta Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the downtown Broadway District.
A costume contest will be held behind FNB Coweta. Signup is from 5:30-5:45 p.m. and judging begins at 6 p.m. Categories are birth through kindergarten, 1st through 3rd Grade, 4th through 6th Grade and Family.
To enter the family category, there must be two or more in the family with a child in or below 6th grade.
Prizes include $50, $25 and $15 for first through third place winners in each division.
Downtown restaurants will be open for the evening.
First Baptist Wagoner
The First Baptist Church in Wagoner is gearing up for its annual Fallapalooza event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Children in nursery through 5th grade are invited to come enjoy the evening that will include free games, candy, food and inflatables.
Costumes are welcome to be worn.
First Baptist is located at 401 N.E. 2nd Street.
Cedar Ridge Christian Church
The Coweta campus of Cedar Ridge Christian Church will host an indoor trick-or-treat event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. and community residents of all ages are invited. Costumes are welcome.
There will be free hotdogs, chips and beverages for the kids in addition to those sweet treats.
The church is located at 14085 S. 296th E. Ave. in Coweta.
Best Western Plus
Best Western Plus in Coweta will welcome trick-or-treaters Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-9 p.m. Staff will be giving away candy and costumes are welcome.
The hotel is located at 13593 S. Hwy. 51.