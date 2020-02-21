The success of Coweta Schools’ award winning Tiger Pride Band program has been addressed by legislators at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, a host of band representatives were in Oklahoma City to receive a citation from State Rep. Kevin McDugle (District 12) and State Rep. Scott Fetgatter (District 16). The citation applauds the band’s Grand Champion honors from the national Bands of America contest held last fall in Flagstaff, Ariz.
“Coweta High School Band was the only band representing the great state of Oklahoma (at the contest), and through their hard work and dedication were also recognized for their outstanding visual performance and outstanding general effect,” the citation reads. “The Oklahoma State Legislature wishes to congratulate you all on your hard work representing the state of Oklahoma.”
The BOA honor was not the only one recognized on the House floor. Many other achievements were highlighted.
“One of the great joys of being a Representative is to celebrate the successes in your district,” Rep. McDugle said. “We’re celebrating because the band won its 10th consecutive 5A State Marching Band Championship this past season and won the Bands of America Arizona Regional Marching Contest. The high school wind ensemble was also an honor group at the Oklahoma Music Educators Association State Conference.”
Individual music accomplishments were applauded as well.
“Five members were named to All-State and 50 members were named to the Green Country Band Directors Association All-District Band,” McDugle continued. “Trevor Peterson was named to the 2020 Music for All Honor Band of America, Audrey Morales was chosen for the Bands of America Honor Band that will march in the 2021 Rose Bowl Parade and Ray Lenhart is one of three finalists for the Arkansas Trombone Workshop Solo Competition.”
The legislator also spoke about the Coweta Band’s successful pie auction held annually during Fall Festival.
“Band members march around and show pies and raise money, somewhere close to $30,000-$35,000 to support them,” McDugle said with awe.
Tiger Pride Director Chris Koehn said being at the State Capitol for the presentation was “a great day for the kids and program.”
“We were so honored to be invited by Mr. McDugle to be recognized at the capitol,” Koehn said. “We took the seniors and drum majors and they did a great job representing our program and school.”
“It was special to have the Oklahoma House of Representatives interrupt the beginning of their session to recognize the accomplishments of our kids,” the director continued. “It will be something we all remember for a long time.”
Representing the Tiger Pride Band for the presentation were Directors Chris Koehn, Heather Koehn, Administrative Assistant Kathrine Welch, Booster Club President Kurt Cardwell, Coweta High School Principle Gary Ellis and Superintendent Jeff Holmes.
Also, Coweta’s 2019 drum majors Amber Rosamond, Trever Peterson, Madison Bliss, and Madison Kelley, along with band seniors Beth Watkins, Lindsey Hargrove, Kolby Cardwell, Logan Roberts, Hannah Donnell, Alexis Cole, Christian Campbell, Zach Davis, Christina Bell, Ray Lenhart, Dylan Rosamond, Lucas Haught, Christian Hines and Jackson Lorden.