Entries are now being accepted for the 2nd Annual Grove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (GCPAAA) Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show planned Saturday, March 14 at the Grove Civic Center.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the area’s best collection of cars, trucks and bikes will be on display competing for top show honors. There will be first and second place awards in all divisions and trophies will be awarded for Best in Show, People’s Choice and Sponsor’s Choice honors.
Organizers say the first 50 registered vehicles will receive goodie bags and dash plaques. Early bird registration by March 2 is $15. Registration at the door is $20.
Car show categories include Pre-World War II, 1940’s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1990s, 2000s, Rat Rod, Orphan and Foreign, along with first and second for motorcycles. There will be a cash award for the club with the most participants.
Organizers say there will be door prizes, a 50-50 pot, music and concessions. Admission is free to the public.
All funds raised at the show will be used for projects benefitting the Grove Police Department.
To obtain a registration form, please send an email go gcpaaalumni@gmail.com. To learn more, contact Ronnie at 918-260-5196 or Karen at 918-314-1765.