Dozens of hand crafted masks are being delivered to Wagoner Community Hospital thanks to the efforts of American Legion Auxiliary members with Post 153 in Wagoner.
Auxiliary President Susan Bevel said her daughter’s friend works at the hospital and said a mask shortage could happen. She asked if anyone could sew them.
Bevel, along with Auxiliary Vice President Cheryl Skinner, decided to make three-layer masks. The two outer layers are made of cotton and the center layer is flannel. Since finding elastic was a problem, they’ve taken fabric stretch headbands used for pony tails and cut them in half to make loops on the ends.
“These masks are for staff members who are not getting the N95 masks. If there is someone in the hospital, they can give this to them,” Bevel said. “It’s not going to keep the virus out because it is not virus proof, but it will keep anything the person has contained within the mask.”
The ladies have already delivered 42 masks to the hospital and are working on the next batch. Bevel said as long as they have the materials, they will continue to make masks.
“We can’t go to our meetings to do any community work so we’re just sitting by. Now we know we can do something that’s useful for the community!” Bevel exclaimed.
Staff at Wagoner Community Hospital say a lot of the masks donated thus far by the American Legion Auxiliary and others are already being used by employees and front-line staff. Some of the masks have been made to actually fit over the N95 masks.
They have implemented a process to process the donations through a high heat dryer to sanitize them.
“All of our direct care staff like in the emergency department, ICU and Med Search will use the medical masks,” explained WCH Infection Preventist Brandy Moore. “We are just like hospitals across the United States where we have to reuse or extend use some of our equipment. Those masks can go over the top of the medical masks to decrease the microbial load. This will allow them to reuse the mask a little bit longer.”
The masks also offer an extra layer of protection for office staff as they move about the hospital performing their daily duties.
“We have also been using them for patients. That way, we can save that very important PPE (personal protection equipment) for care staff who will have contact with patients for 12 hours or more,” Moore added.
The infection preventist said someone has also made pediatric masks for the local hospital.
“The biggest life saver is providing these masks to patients. There is an application for them,” Moore noted. “It’s not much different than giving patients a Kleenex to cough in or to have them cough into their sleeve. It’s the same concept – source control.”