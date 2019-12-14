CASA hosted an informational Coffee with CASA event for those who wished to learn more about the program on Dec. 13, at The Break in Muskogee.
It was a no-obligation opportunity to talk with CASA staff and volunteers about what it means to be a CASA volunteer and the process to get involved.
December is a month full of fun holiday celebrations and traditions for loved ones to enjoy together. However, there are many children in the foster care system across Oklahoma that does not have the same opportunities to experience a joyful holiday season.
Due to circumstances that are no fault of their own, these children have been removed from their homes and placed in the child welfare system. Many times far from everyone they know and love. This holiday season, CASA for Children, urges you to be mindful of all the children in foster care who are waiting to be adopted or reunited with their families.
“December is meant to be a festive time to spend with your family,” said Suzanne Hughes, Executive Director of CASA for Children. “Without the opportunity to share the holidays with the loved ones in their lives, children in foster care are deprived of precious memories that make the holiday season so special.”
CASA is challenging more members of the community to become a part of the solution by becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer.
“CASA volunteers get to know the child and provide a voice for them in court, standing by their side to make sure they do not have to face an overburdened system alone,” said Hughes.
During the holiday season, children are especially vulnerable and hopeful to be a part of a family. Each year, more and more children enter the foster care system and don’t get the opportunity to spend the holiday season baking, opening presents, and participating in other family traditions.
“We need more members of the community to step up and get involved,” said Hughes. “Whether you become a CASA volunteer, a foster parent or provide support to a local foster family, you can make a difference this holiday season.”
There is an urgent need for volunteers to offer foster children a consistent person in their life that they can trust and rely on. Every child in foster care needs someone to support them through this difficult time. They need a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer to be by their side to help them move through the foster care system as quickly as possible, and into safe, permanent homes where they can spend the holidays creating happy memories.
For more information visit www.casaok.org or contact Jenny Crosby at 918-686-8199 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.