In a time when everything seems uncertain, one thing is sure — children need a voice.
One group of volunteers in Wagoner County is working hard to ensure that abuse and neglect do not go unnoticed.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are everyday community members who volunteer to speak up for abused and neglected children in their communities. Volunteers get to know the children they serve on a personal level and communicate with everyone involved in their life.
They work with all parties on the case to build and strengthen a lifetime network of committed adults who will support the child and each other, even after the child’s time in foster care ends.
“We need volunteers now more than ever,” said CASA Executive Director Suzanne Hughes.
Last year, 119 CASA volunteers served 339 children in the foster care system throughout CASA’s three-county service area. Yet there are many children still in need of a volunteer to advocate for their best interests.
The volunteer recruitment, screening and training process have all moved online in order to continue to expand the CASA volunteer roster. The next Zoom information session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Those interested in attending this information session should email jenny@casaok.org to register.
For more information on CASA for Children visit the website www.casaok.org. To report suspected abuse, call the Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline at 800-522-3511. If the child is in imminent danger, please call 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement.