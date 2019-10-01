Ever since he was a young child, Rev. Leonard (Leo) Ahanotu, Ph.D, Ed.D has had compassion for helping people and making sure there is truth and justice. That compassion and heart for others early in his life laid the foundation for what would eventually become a career in ministry, although he didn’t know it at the time.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, Rev. Ahanotu celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ordination as a Catholic priest with a special Mass at Holy Cross Church in Wagoner and a reception at the Wagoner Civic Center. He leads parishioners at both Holy Cross and at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Coweta.
Nearly 300 guests from around the world were present including his mother, Veronica Ahanotu of Dallas, Tex. and two brothers, Francis Ahanotu of Dallas, Tex. and Henry Ahanotu and wife, Ethel, of Nigeria.
Guest speakers included Bishop David Konderla of the Dioces of Eastern Oklahoma, Chief Emmanuel Onwumere of the Catholic Nigerian Community of Dallas and the honoree’s brother, Henry.
Fellow priests attended from around the country as well as Germany.
A native of Nigeria, Rev. Ahanotu attended a Catholic school but was not thinking at that time about being a priest. His father wanted him to be an attorney, but Rev. Ahanotu said, “God works in mysterious ways.”
From there he attended Duquesne University in Pennsylvania on academic scholarship. Toward the end of his senior year, the thought of being a priest became strong and he prayed for the Lord’s help to make this discernment.
After graduation from DU, Rev. Ahanotu returned to Nigeria where he was ordained in 1994. He went on to serve in Papua, New Guinea as a professor at the Catholic College there. During vacations, he would go to Sydney, Australia and help as a Parish Priest.
In 2001, Rev. Ahanotu was asked to come to the Diocese of Eastern Oklahoma by the then Bishop, Bishop Edward Slattery. Since being in Oklahoma, he has served as an associate pastor at St. John the Evangelistic Catholic Church in McAlester and served as pastor at St. Joseph Church in Krebs, Holy Rosary Parish in Hartshorne, St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bixby and St. Brigid Catholic Church in Tahlequah.
He has led parishioners at Holy Cross and St. Vincent de Paul since June 2016.
Rev. Ahanotu holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, a Master of Arts in Theology, a Master of Education in Special Education, a Doctor of Education with emphasis on leadership and a Doctorate in Philosophy and Pastoral Psychology.
“I have five degrees, but it is all paper. When I die, it is nonsense,” he admitted. “The important thing for me is a certificate to go to heaven. The only thing I would take with me is my faith, so that is the degree we all need.
“Whatever I can do to end up my life in heaven, that is the most important thing for me.”
Rev. Ahanotu believes he was called to be a priest, calling it a privilege.
“I do not consider myself worthy to be a priest, but for reasons best known to God, He chose me to be one to serve,” he noted. “It’s only when you serve the way the Lord wants you to that it’s meaningful. I want to do things like the Lord wants me to.”
“We are a pilgrim people and heaven is our home. We are making a journey,” he continued. “For us to make that journey, we must keep moving with faith, hope and courage. At the end of the day, we have one vocation, and that is discipleship with Christ.”
In his down time, Rev. Ahanotu loves to study, pray, read or listen to books and play tennis.