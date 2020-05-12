A school year interrupted by a global pandemic has come to a close, but there is still business at hand to complete. Seniors attending Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay schools will now be honored for their achievements in a variety of ways.
Festivities begin Friday, May 15 when Wagoner High School hosts a Virtual Senior Slideshow/Showcase. The showcase, which includes all graduation speeches, will be hosted on the school’s website at www.wagonerps.org. Click on the Graduation 2020 link.
A Wagoner Graduation Ceremony is planned for Saturday, May 16 at the Performing Arts Center. The celebration begins with a Graduation Cruise through town guided by a police escort. The starting point is the Orscheln’s parking lot.
Friends and family are invited to line Cherokee Street to honk and celebrate as seniors pass by.
School officials say there will be four groups of graduates, broken down alphabetically by last name. The A-D group will cruise at 9:45 a.m. while the E-J group leaves at 11:45 a.m. The K-P group leaves at 1:45 p.m. and the Q-Z group leaves at 3:45 p.m.
Graduates and their families are limited to two cars each in the parade with up to 10 total people, including the graduate. At the PAC, each graduate’s family of 10 will be able to watch in person as their senior picks up a diploma cover and turns his or her tassel. When one family leaves, the next one comes in.
The graduation ceremony will be livestreamed at www.wagonertv.com for all family and friends unable to attend in person.
On Sunday, March 17, Coweta High School seniors will participate in a Graduate Car Parade through downtown at 7 p.m.
Seniors whose names begin with A-K, along with valedictorians, salutatorians and graduates of distinction, will meet at 6 p.m. in the high school parking lot. Seniors whose names begin with L-W will meet in the parking lot east of the football field.
Graduates are required to stay in their vehicles on school grounds as social distancing rules apply. Organizers say anyone who violates this rule will be asked to leave.
The parade route will go west on Pecan, south on Bristow Ave. and east on Oak Street before jogging back onto North Broadway to Chestnut Street.
Families and supporters are encouraged to park along the parade route to cheer the graduates on. Again, those attending must remain in their vehicles to maintain social distancing requirements.
Coweta seniors will be honored during a Virtual Graduation Ceremony to be aired Monday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. on the Coweta Tiger YouTube Channel. The event will include the senior slideshow, speeches by Class of 2020 valedictorians and salutatorians and highlight academic awards and scholarships.
A Traditional Graduation Ceremony will be held either Saturday, June 27 or Saturday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Tiger Field should restrictions to group gatherings be lifted.
Porter High School will host a traditional graduation ceremony later this summer on a date to be determined.
Okay High School will host a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. at George Hopkins Fieldhouse.
In the event large group gatherings are still prohibited, a virtual graduation ceremony is planned for the same date and time.
Congratulations to the graduating classes of Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay schools!