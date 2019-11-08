On any given day at the Wagoner animal shelter, multiple dogs may be on site that need to be cared for until they are picked up by owners or adopted out through Tall Tails Rescue.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, Animal Control Officer Bo Henson with the Wagoner Police Department was presented with a donation of nearly 700 pounds of dog food to help with feeding costs this winter.
The food was donated by fourth and fifth grade students at Wagoner's Central Intermediate School during a one week animal food drive. The class who brought the most dog food won a pizza party.
Henson said Alicia Bierman's class brought in the most donations - approximately 130 pounds.
"The 700 total pounds of food the students donated will last, depending on animal load, anywhere from two to four months," the animal control officer said. "Normally we have to buy food or other vendors in town will donate some. There are quite a few donations that come in during the year from pet owners as well whose pets have died and they have items to get rid of.
"Wagoner is very generous! The animals will appreciate everything they have brought!"
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said the police department appreciates the donations as well.
"We have this service and we have to take care of the animals and feed them. It's a general cost," Haley explained. "When food is not donated, we have to pay for it out of our budget, so we all greatly appreciate this."