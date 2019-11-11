Veterans were honored all day on Nov. 8 by students from the Wagoner Public School system during a time filled with songs, music and speeches.
The 4th graders from Central Intermediate School performed eight songs.
There were speakers as part of the show. They included Rayne Anderson, Kylie Map[son, Leighton Hart, Cade McClure, Myasia Sullivan, Landon Price, Audreyanna Campbell, Jayden Asher and Weston Owen.
Soloists included yasmine Jones, Kinley Herndon, Aubrey Mills and Brycen Johnson for “The Heart of America.”
Singers for “On Veterans Day” were Carlos Sorell, Jaxen Steele, Zaylen Eads and Amilia Garcia.
For “Grateful to be American,” the soloists were Titan Fish, Caden Lindsey, Sunshine Barnett and Hastin Taylor.