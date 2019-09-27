Fourth and fifth grade students at Central Intermediate in Wagoner took part in a "Walk to School Day" activity Friday, Sept. 27 in conjunction with Wagoner's annual Homecoming Pep Rally.
The students, faculty and staff walked from their downtown school facility to W.L. Odom Field, making their way through the business district and stopping at Maple Park on the way to enjoy a cold bottle of water.
Principal Suzie Orton said the effort was supported by Johnna Sue Blair, wellness coordinator for the Wagoner County Health Department.
"Central is a Leader in Me (LIM) School, and the goals we have for our students center around the student as a whole - academic, emotional and physical," Orton explained. "With the LIM, students are encouraged to set personal goals in all three areas in their data notebooks. The Walk to School Day fits in perfectly with our LIM goals."
It is a tradition for Wagoner Public Schools to have an all-school pep rally for homecoming week.
"Combining the pep rally and our Walk to School Day is a win/win for our students and staff," Orton added.
This marks the fourth year for Central Intermediate to conduct a Walk to Schools Day activity.