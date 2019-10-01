By CHRISTY WHEELAND
For years, the Coweta Tiger Pride Band has established a tradition of excellence that is known throughout Oklahoma. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the nine-time defending Oklahoma Class 5A State Champion band added a national honor to its impressive resume.
The Tiger Pride was crowned Regional Champion at the 2019 Bands of America Flagstaff Regional held at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. They bested a field of 10 finalist bands representing all classes for top contest honors and won captions for Outstanding Visual Effect and Outstanding General Effect. Their score was 75.8.
Earlier in the day, the only Oklahoma band was crowned 2A Champion while sweeping caption honors for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual Effect and Outstanding General Effect. Coweta’s preliminary round score was 71.55.
Head band director Chris Koehn called Saturday “a very special day for the program for sure!”
“This is probably the biggest accomplishment of the band program as of today,” Koehn said Sunday on the 17-hour drive back to Oklahoma. “It’s a really special thing to be able to compete on the national level and be that successful at it.”
Scores revealed after the entire competition was over Coweta finished fourth overall in the preliminary round of 22 competing bands which rocketed them into the late night finals.
“At these BOA events, we are just trying to make finals. That’s our goal and will be our goal going forward. You never know who is going to be there,” Koehn explained. “It’s good to try and make finals for the kids to get that experience. It’s a little more special and they do special things for the kids.”
Presenting their program, “Canyon’s Edge” for contest judges on Saturday was even more special after the musicians, percussionists, color guard members, directors, staff and sponsors drew inspiration from viewing the Grand Canyon in person on Friday.
So what was that experience like?
“You can see the Grand Canyon in pictures and have someone explain it to you, but you can’t really experience how grand it is. It’s hard to put into words until you see it yourself,” Koehn said. “It’s pretty easy to be inspired by the Grand Canyon, it’s a beautiful place!”
Assistant Band Director Heather Koehn said the Grand Canyon inspired her to write two pieces, “Canyon’s Edge and Canyon’s Edge: The Marching Show” which the Tiger Pride performed.
“I got to watch my kids and some of the adults discover one of my favorite places for the first time. Seeing the kids just as inspired was amazing!” she exclaimed.
The Tiger Pride’s preparation for BOA began over the summer. Directors added an entire extra week of band camp late in the summer break to get ready for the early competition.
“The first part of the year is like a ton of hard work and rehearsals,” Chris Koehn explained. “We normally don’t go to the Moore contest (held Sept. 21), but we did this year to have a trial run on the routine and work with all of our props before coming to Flagstaff.”
Those props include massive amounts of scaffolding which the band incorporated into its show.
“Now that we’re at the part in our season where their hard work is paying off, it makes the (competition) season a lot more enjoyable and special,” Koehn noted. “They really do deserve the successes they are having because they have put in all the work. This show is kind of going to be a special one, that is clear now.”
Koehn acknowledged that the Tiger Pride Band “would not have this success and do the things we do without all the support from the town of Coweta. It just wouldn’t be possible.”
His reference was to the recent pie auction that raised $38,000 for band expenses. The Coweta community has supported the annual fundraiser for more than 30 years.
Mrs. Koehn portrayed her thoughts at the conclusion of the Bands of America experience.
“I am overflowing with gratitude for the band, staff, chaperones, prop crew, Coweta Band Boosters, fans watching and cheering from home, our school administration and the entire city of Coweta that supports us so well. Also for Christy Wheeland and Dustin Stone who always make sure we get recognition, Marsha, our amazing travel agent and friend, and especially our band alumni without whom each new accomplishment would not be possible.”
The next competition for the Coweta Tiger Pride Band will be Oct. 5 at the Broken Arrow Invitational. The band will compete Oct. 12 at the Union Renegade Review and wrap up their competitive season Oct. 26 the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association State Championships in Mustang.