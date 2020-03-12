Oklahoma voters who want to change their party affiliation must submit their change no later than Tuesday, March 31.
Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said those changes may be made online using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov or by completing a new Voter Registration Application. Applications are available at any tag office.
Call reminds voters that no party affiliation changes are allowed between April 1 and August 31 during even numbered years.
“If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September,” she said.
The next Primary Election will be held June 30 and voters must vote the party in which they are registered under. Republicans must vote the Republican ballot while Democrats must vote the Democrat ballot. Call said registered Independents are allowed to vote the Democrat ballot.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during the General Election in November.