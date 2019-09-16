A Wagoner woman has been charged with endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer.
Police say Sierra Jordan Reynolds had entered Story Street from N.E. 8th Street on Aug. 27 during school hours when traffic is prohibited in front of Teague Elementary. She accessed the faculty parking lot to drop off a student.
When an officer initiated a traffic stop and told Reynolds why he was stopping her, she put her vehicle in reverse and drove off through the subdivision, running several stop signs.
Authorities report once she got onto Cherokee Street, she traveled at a high rate of speed to elude police. As she approached the SH-51-US-69 intersection, her speeds were clocked at 80-90 miles per hour. When she approached 220 Road, she lost control of the vehicle, took out a traffic sign and flipped her vehicle. She was ejected out the driver’s side window.
Reynolds was transported to the hospital for her injuries.
Other charges against her include failure to stop at stop lights, unsafe lane use, intersection violations and careless driving.
Police say she was driving with a suspended license and has several outstanding Wagoner city warrants.
Police say she was driving with a suspended driver’s license and has several Wagoner city warrants.