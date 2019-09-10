Classic cars, trucks, jeeps and bikes will line the streets of South Broadway in Coweta on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the 9th Annual Disabled American Veterans Benefit Car/Truck/Jeep/Bike Show.
The show, held in conjunction with the 45th annual Coweta Fall Festival, will feature some of the best cars in the region, competing for top honors in each category. A “Best of Show” trophy will also be awarded.
The show will go on, rain or shine.
Registration fee is $30 per vehicle. That fee includes a complimentary DAV meal coupon for the day of the show, complimentary water and door prizes.
On show day, early bird registration will be held from 8-9 a.m. Not-so-early registration is from 9-10 a.m. and last chance registration is from 10-11 a.m. The time cars are registered will determine how many extra tickets participants receive for prize drawings.
To register online, go to carshow.okdav.org.
Judging will begin at 2 p.m. with awards to follow.
All proceeds from the car show will be used to benefit Oklahoma Disabled Veterans and their families.
For more information, call Mark at 918-398-3731 or DAV Chapter 88 at 918-279-6380.