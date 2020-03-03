TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Elder Care has been hosting groups of volunteers from Vanderbilt University in Nashville for many years as part of the University’s Alternative Spring Break Program.
Alternative Spring Break (ASB) is a student-run service organization that engages over 400 students each year. Before the week of service, students meet as a group to learn some context regarding their site’s theme. This includes history, relevance, and other important information.
The ASB mission is to motivate students to become active citizens through intentional community engagement. The group aptly named “Sunrise” will be at Cherokee Elder Care March 2-6.
They will have the opportunity to connect with a segment of the greatly under-served population in our country, Native Americans and the elderly. Students have the advantage of jumping into Cherokee History at the Cherokee Cultural Center and newly opened Cherokee History Museums located in the heart of downtown Tahlequah.
Students will also be able to gain an understanding of the context in which Cherokee Elder Care PACE operates with the purpose of helping seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible and to deepen their understanding of the modern Cherokee Experience. Students also look forward to a tour of the largest tribally operated outpatient health center in the U.S.
While the cultural activities are memorable, students will gain a great sense of pride by volunteering for PACE Participants by completing chores they are no longer able to do for themselves at home and spending time with elders in the Adult Day Health Center. Much of this work is carried out outdoors including raking leaves, cutting and clearing limbs and removing trash and other debris.
For more information, contact Cherokee Elder Care at 918-453-5554 or visit online at eldercare.cherokee.org.