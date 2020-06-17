Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins, Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and Councilman Rex Jordan were in Okay on Tuesday, June 16 to help distribute a number of food items to community residents.
Milk, canned goods, pasta and canned meats were provided by the Nation to help folks during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. This marked their second distribution in recent months.
Johnny Walker with the Okay Preservation Committee said around 100 families will benefit from the program.
Joining the tribal leaders to help distribute the food were Okay Christian Fellowship Youth Pastor Zach Brown and church youth Chance Burke, Zach Honeycutt and Ricky Woods.