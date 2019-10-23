Domestic violence is a worldwide epidemic affecting millions of people across the United States each year. On average, 24 people per minute will fall victim to rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner.
Females age 18-34 experience the highest rates of intimate partner violence but domestic violence occurs in all genders, races, socioeconomic groups, and religions.
The devastating effects of domestic violence on women have been well documented. Far less is known about the impact on children who witness a parent or caregiver being subjected to violence.
These children, the forgotten victims of domestic violence, are in need of a voice.
We are fortunate to work with anti-violence advocates on a regular basis. Our dedicated volunteers and our devoted staff understand the importance of putting domestic violence in the spotlight and removing the stigma of asking for help.
Many of the children and youth that we serve have witnessed violence in the home. Children need a safe and secure home. They need to know there are adults who will listen to them, believe them, and reassure them that they are not alone and the violence is not their fault.
Whenever a child is appointed a CASA advocate, their odds of achieving a safe, permanent home, are sufficiently increased. CASA advocates are dedicated to making sure that every child feels loved, valued, and supported. It only takes one person to make a difference. It could be you!
To learn more about CASA and how to make a difference in a young person’s life, contact us at 918-686-8199.