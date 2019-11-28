Come hungry on Saturday Dec. 7 as the Brighter Futures Foundation will play host to a Chili Cook-Off and Dessert Auction.
It all happens from 2-5 p.m. at the Lincoln Enrichment Center, 902 MLK Blvd. in Wagoner.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in each division. Bragging rights will last a year, too.
Chili taster kits will be available for $7 (adult), $5 (child) and a family of four can get a kit for $20.
The mouth-watering desserts will also be available for purchase. An auction will take place at 4 p.m.
To enter the contest or for more information, call 918-807-0262.