Enjoy a hot bowl of chili Saturday, Nov. 2 when the Hidden Valley Home and Community Educators group hosts its annual chili supper and quilt raffle. The meal will be served from 5-7:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma State University Extension office, 30058 E. 147th St. S. in Coweta.
There will be homemade chili, complete with all the fixings, as well as hotdogs, Frito chili pie, dessert and drinks.
A hand crafted quilt will also be given away. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and may be purchased from any club member or at the supper. To order tickets by phone, call 918-408-8849 or 918-360-0922.
The drawing for the quilt will be at 7:30 p.m., however the winner does not have to be present to win. Door prizes will also be given away.
Cost for the meal is a donation, with all proceeds being used for the upkeep of Bailey Cemetery and other community service projects.