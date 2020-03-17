More than 100 people gathered in Coweta’s downtown Broadway District on Tuesday, March 10 to celebrate the grand opening of Chinowth & Cohen in its new location at 128 N. Broadway.
Owners Sheryl Chinowth, Lee Cohen and Leland and Taylor Chinowth, were joined by their 36 local agents and others in the business community for the gala celebration.
“I appreciate all of the citizens of Wagoner County. We are here for Wagoner County and we appreciate the Chambers of Commerce in both Wagoner and Coweta and specifically Roger Kolman with the City of Coweta,” Managing Broker Doyle Wilson said. “Sheryl and Lee, Leland and Taylor, what an investment you have made in this community!”
“We would like to dedicate this office to our agents who are licensed in Coweta,” he continued. “They are dedicated not only to Chinowth & Cohen and the communities, but with the volunteer and charity work they perform. They do a lot and it sometimes goes unnoticed.
“We are thrilled to be here! It’s the Lord’s blessing that we couldn’t find something that would suit our needs on Highway 51. That is what brought us downtown.”
Wilson said the company made three quarters of a million dollar investment in the community when it moved to its new home in the Broadway District. He said the staff loves it.
“There is visibility in the activity that’s downtown and the walkability of downtown,” he noted. “We get a lot of clients who are shopping around who stop in and see about buying or selling a house.
“Even from where we were at on Highway 51, it’s more of a sense of community being downtown. All of the businesses here are popping in and out supporting one another. It’s awesome!”
During the grand opening, Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman and Mayor Evette Morris presented Chinowth & Cohen with a framed collage of photos depicting the history of downtown Coweta.
“It was really special to see the downtown and what it looked like then, and now we are taking it to the next step,” Wilson said. “That shows us the commitment of the city to the Broadway District.”
The framed art is now prominently displayed in the front lobby.
Chinowth & Cohen is a proud member of both the Coweta and Wagoner Chambers of Commerce.
“We would like to welcome Chinowth & Cohen to Coweta and thank you so much for investing in the city. We appreciate it!” said Coweta Chamber board member Natalie Bonham. “This is an amazing building and we are really excited that you are downtown and beautifying it! Thank you Doyle, and congratulations.”
Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett shared her positive sentiments to the business as well.
“Although you are not in Wagoner, we love you so much and thank you for all the support you give us at the Chamber, as a volunteer at our events and as a sponsor,” Mallett said. “We are so grateful to have you and I am grateful for our relationship with Carrie at the Coweta Chamber.”