Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Coweta office has moved to its newly renovated building at 128 N Broadway. The new office is located in the former Coweta Court House building built in 1930. It is situated on a prominent corner in the city’s growing downtown Broadway District.
The building is 3,499 square feet and has been fully renovated. While the look and function of the building have been updated to modern standards, designers made sure to retain much of the its original charm and character.
There are many places where the original plaster is still visible and the original concrete floors remain. All of the original brick is still in place.
“We originally moved into Coweta in early 2018 and quickly realized that we would need more space,” said Leland Chinowth, president of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. “This area is one that is really growing rapidly, and we knew we wanted to be positioned to best accommodate the real estate needs that come with that.”
The move is bringing 40 employees to the Broadway District with plans for future expansion.
“We have had our eye on the Broadway District ever since we decided to move into Coweta,” said Sheryl Chinowth, owner of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. “We knew they needed an anchor business that did not rely on unpredictable retail dollars, and we are happy to be a part of this city’s growth.”
An official ribbon cutting and Grand Opening Celebration for the new office is scheduled for March.