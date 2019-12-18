The Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging Wagoner residents to keep their annual tradition or start a new one by sharing the priceless gift of blood donation on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Wagoner Walmart.
The community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and two bloodmobiles will be on site to take donations.
All blood donors will receive a Fandango Movie voucher and a limited edition, long-sleeved holiday t-shirt when they give blood. Anyone age 16 and older with a photo ID is eligible to donate.
“We’re blessed to be surrounded by giving people who respond when there is a need,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Few gifts are more impactful than the gift of hope, healing and comfort for local patients and their loved ones.”
Wagoner Walmart has been conducting an OBI Blood Drive during Christmas week for the past six years. Spokesperson Lucy Laird said their first drive in 2013 resulted in 23 units drawn. That number has consistently grown every year, with 40 units of blood drawn both in 2017 and 2018.
“That is really good, but I would love to see us tear it up and hit 50-plus donations this year!” Laird exclaimed of the local drive. “We have the ability to because we will have 10 staff members coming out for the drive.
“This Wagoner blood drive will be the only drive in Northeast Oklahoma on that date. That’s why it is so critical to be successful — to ensure that enough blood is available for area hospitals through the holidays.”