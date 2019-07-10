Christmas is still several months away, yet plans are already underway by Rolling Thunder Oklahoma Chapter 3 in Coweta to start collecting toys for children in need this coming holiday season.
Rolling Thunder is a non-profit organization whose primary goal is to support all veterans from all wars. The group has conducted a toy drive annually for several years, and decided to move this year’s event up to the summer for a “Christmas in July” drive on Saturday, July 20.
Any and all motorcycle enthusiasts and others interested in helping Wagoner County children are invited to participate. Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. at Blue Bell Creameries, 81st Street and Highway 51 in Broken Arrow.
Rollout begins at 11 a.m.
Bikers bringing new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages will roll into town and end up at the Coweta Assembly, 29707 E. State Highway 51. There, participants will enjoy a sub sandwich lunch with Blue Bell ice cream and the opportunity to win door prizes. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.
For those who do not ride motorcycles but would like to donate to the toy drive, toy donations can also be taken directly to the church.