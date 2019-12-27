Now that the holidays are over, residents may be looking for a way to dispose of their natural Christmas trees.
Officials with the Coweta Public Works Authority say Coweta utility customers may discard their trees curbside during the month of January.
Trees should have all decorations removed prior to being placed at the curb with the regular trash service. Also, any tree over six feet in height must be cut in half prior to leaving it at the curb.
As a reminder, all trash should be at the curb y 7 a.m. on the morning of service.
For more information, call Coweta PWA at 918-486-8073.