The Wagoner Church of God will host an all-day baked potato/chili meal Thursday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 115 S. State St.
Chili, baked potatoes or sweet potatoes with all the trimmings on the side will be served. Cost is $7 per person and all proceeds from the meal will help various church causes including the youth group.
To place an order, contact Virginia at 918-340-1231 or fax order to 918-485-0901. Meals can be delivered to those who decide not to come in person. Orders can even be picked up at the church and taken home.
In other Church of God news, on Oct. 27, the church will dedicate its newly remodeled sanctuary. There will be another potato/chili meal on Nov. 7.