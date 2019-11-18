Members of the First United Methodist Church in Coweta enjoyed a cool afternoon Sunday performing a Conspiracy of Kindness ministry function in the community.
Craig Robinson, Roger Hardaway, Andrea Fultz, Brian Stephens, Donna Hardaway, John Turner and William Fultz armed themselves with rakes and trash bags and cleared fallen leaves out of lawns in the neighborhood surrounding the downtown church.
“This was our first effort and many people weren’t home, so we only did two yards,” Pastor John Miller said. “Our plan is to do random acts of kindness like this going forward to show God’s love.”
Miller said he is really proud of the congregation for buying into the vision of showing God’s love in a practical way.
“I think we will have a lot of fun,” he admitted. “We are glad to impact the community.”
The First United Methodist Church of Coweta is located at 206 W. Sycamore, just one block west of the community’s downtown Broadway District. For more information about this and other church programs, call 918-486-5544.