The Wagoner Church of God baked potato/chili feast is scheduled for March 5 at 115 S. State St.
Award-winning chili, baked potatoes or sweet potatoes with all the trimmings on the side will be served. Cost is $7 per person.
To place an order for delivery, contact Virginia at 918-340-1231 or the church at 918-485-2426. Patrons can eat in, have a meal delivered or pick one up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Profits from this meal will help send kids to KIDFEST 2020.
All area residents are invited and encouraged to attend.
There will not be a fundraiser in April or May, a church official said.