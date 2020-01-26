The Wagoner Church of God will host a baked potato/chili feast all day on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 115 S. State St.
Award winning chili, baked potatoes or sweet potatoes with all the trimmings on the side will be served. Cost is $7 per person.
To place an order for delivery, contact Virginia at 918-340-1231 or the church at 918-485-2426. Faxes are accepted at 9184-485-0901. You can eat in, get it delivered or pick it up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Profits from this meal will help send kids to KIDFEST 2020.
All area residents are invited and encouraged to attend.
The next potato/chili meal will be March 7. Officials added that there will not be fundraising meal in April or May. The sandwich/salad meal will return in June.