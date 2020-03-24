At a special meeting Monday night, the Coweta City Council approved a resolution declaring a state of civil emergency in the community in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The move comes in an effort to protect the health, safety and welfare of Coweta citizens in the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The declaration means that all events or gatherings of 10 or more people in city owned, leased or operated facilities are banned until April 6, at which time the status of civil emergency will be reassessed.
These facilities include city hall, the police station, fire station, Coweta Public Library, Centennial Plaza, Roland Park, the Coweta Sports Park, Jimmy Lee Campbell Memorial Park and Graham Park.
City Manager Roger Kolman said city hall is open after a deep clean of the entire facility over the weekend. Staff is changing some internal processes so they are not exchanging as much paperwork and will not have as much contact with citizens as in the past.
“We encourage people to call city hall before you come down and make sure you have the right person to deal with,” he said.
The resolution will also direct the Coweta Public Works Authority to not cut off utility services of current customers for non-payment for the term of the emergency, currently set at April 6.
However, customary late fees, interest and other penalties shall continue to accrue and be immediately due and payable upon the expiration of the civil emergency.
Kolman said the city is currently not directing businesses to close, but to comply with state and federal guidelines. Coweta restaurants, bars and other public gathering places are highly encouraged to utilize take out, drive through or delivery options and to ensure at least six feet of space, per CDC guidelines, is available for each patron.
The resolution says all in-person gatherings of 10 or more people for all other activities including social, spiritual or recreational purposes are strongly discouraged per CDC recommendations.
Any updates to this resolution will be announced.