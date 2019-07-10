A very special barn quilt featuring the City of Coweta logo has been added to the Coweta Barn Quilt Trail.
At the July Coweta City Council meeting, CBQT project coordinator Misty Edwards was joined by Charlotte Kolman in presenting the barn quilt to city leaders. Kolman is the daughter of Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman and spent the better part of a day painting the project.
This marks the 21st barn quilt to be painted for the Coweta Trail since the initiative began in January. They are either 4’x4’ or 2’x2’ in size and are displayed on businesses, homes, barns and in parks.
Edwards, owner of 4 Tons of Blessings Boutique, Craft Studio & Home Decor Store, said the goal is to have 50 by the end of the year, with an official map to be released in January of 2020.
The map will be updated every six months.
She is thrilled that the city has come on board with the project. The newest barn quilt will be displayed prominently on an outside wall at Coweta City Hall.
“This shows the city’s support of our initiative to help boost tourism efforts for Coweta,” Edwards said. “We would eventually love to have barn quilts on every business. With the city stepping up, we hope others will follow their lead.”