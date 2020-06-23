Coweta city leaders will step into Fiscal Year 2020-2021 on July 1 operating on a flat budget following a fourth quarter of 2019-2020 affected by a global pandemic.
City Manager Roger Kolman said the $21 million budget, which excludes transfers of funds between fund types, is down slightly from the expiring fiscal year.
“We’ve trimmed expenditures from some of the departments and we’re keeping an eye on anticipation that our health insurance and worker’s comp insurance will increase in cost,” Kolman explained. “City employees, excluding those represented by unions, will not at this time be receiving pay increases. We are, however, going to evaluate the budget on a quarterly basis. If the economy recovers sooner than we anticipate, we will re-evaluate the budget at that time.”
The City of Coweta employs 98 staff members, making it the third largest employer in the community behind Walmart and Coweta Public Schools.
Kolman said the city will still maintain 100 percent employee benefit coverage and pay 75 percent of each employee’s family coverage.
“Most of our employees have families, and it’s a huge benefit to have that kind of coverage for them,” he noted.
Kolman said before the pandemic hit, city officials anticipated the 2020-2021 budget would go up thanks to an uptick in sales tax collections. Then COVID-19 arrived.
“As soon as the pandemic started we had calls for a decrease in social interaction and businesses were restricted. We knew we would face a recession and started planning for that,” the city manager said.
“This event in our lifetime is pretty much unheard of. No one alive today was here for the pandemic in 1912,” Kolman continued. “We looked at what happened with our sales tax revenues during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009 and based this proposed (and now approved) budget on that happening. We decreased our sales tax revenue anticipation by about nine percent.”
That percentage is an approximate decrease of $300,000 in sales tax revenues.
“This recession is like none we have seen in our lifetimes. Overnight, about 10 percent of our working population lost jobs. That is a hard thing to come back from,” Kolman said. “We have built this budget and will monitor it with this in mind. The economy will slowly start to recycle itself and everyone will return to work. Whether it’s three months or six months from now is the real question.
“We’ll need to keep our eye on the bottom line to make sure we are achieving what we need to achieve for citizens while keeping ourselves within our budgetary resources.”
Other outtakes from the city budget:
• City officials still anticipate spending around $200,000 on road improvements in neighborhoods.
• Leaders will take a hard look at capital expenditures and push them out if they can, such as the Roland Park project.
The city anticipates spending approximately $1.8 million out of capital projects compared to $3 million in the current fiscal year.
“We will try to prioritize those that have the most effect on residents with an immediate need such as road projects and police equipment.
• Updating the current ERP management and accounting software system.
“We learned through the pandemic if we are forced into this situation again with a health emergency or physical emergency because of a natural disaster, we lack the ability to work on that system efficiently from other locations,” Kolman said. “Replacing that software that is 10 years old will enable us to work from the cloud rather than work on a server at city hall.”
The city manager said having an option to work from a remote location is a necessity in today’s world.
In closing, Kolman reminds that municipalities in Oklahoma are almost 100 percent reliant on sales taxes.
“If residents want to see road improvements, police officers and things government provides, please shop locally when you can,” he said.