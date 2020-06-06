City of Wagoner officials are hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to applying for Build Grant money.
That sentiment was part of Mayor Albert Jones’ report during the June 1 Wagoner City Council video meeting.
The Build Grant will help provide money for numerous city projects. Wagoner has been getting good comments from grant officials while moving up the Build Grant levels over the last two years. Therefore, city officials think the third try might be successful.
City officials will know in September if the grant application is approved.
In other parts of the mayor’s report, Jones added that the City Library is open and the July council meeting will be held in person.
Council member Roger Schilling had a question about the loss of a northbound turn lane from 15th St. It seems a recent fix there wiped out the turn lane. Mayor Jones said he would contact the Oklahoma Department of Transportation about it.
In other action, council:
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Wagoner Public Schools for a school resource officer.
• Approved to enter into a contract with Hance Pyrotechnics to provide a fireworks display for the city.
• Approved to end the probation period for police department employee Amanda Craig effective June 1.
• Approved to end the probation period of EMS employee Anson Sutterfield effective June 1.
• Authorized to accept invitations for bids on specific rock, sand, pest control, asphalt projects and street sweeping.
• Approved and declared an emergency on Ordinance No. 949 to amend the zoning code of the City of Wagoner.
“We’re updating and making general improvements to meet current and future use,” said City Planner Taylor Tannehill.
The improvements included things like driveway width and sign sizes.
With the Planning Commission all in agreement, the city approved the zoning change for the home next to the Pentecostal Church at 105 N. Johnson in Wagoner. The home had been designated C-3 and will now be RS-1.
• Approved the purchase of workers’ compensation insurance. It is the same policy as in 2019, but the cost is a bit higher.
• Anthony Lowe was approved as a board member of the Wagoner Economic Development Authority for a five-year term.
• Approved a service agreement with IWorQ for permitting and code enforcement software at a cost of $4,500 annually.
In the Public Works Authority meeting, some of the pumps, motors, sampler box and transfer system electric box from the wastewater plant will be declared surplus property. Their disposal was authorized.