Beginning at noon Wednesday, March 18, the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority will be partially closing some city functions for two weeks. The closures will be re-evaluated on March 31, it was announced Tuesday night.
Here are the details on the closings:
• Wagoner City Hall and Wagoner Public Works Authority offices will be closed to the public. The staff will continue to man the phones and assist patrons. The offices encourage online payments and will take credit card payments over the phone.
Should you need to speak with an employee; the drive-thru lane will be open at both buildings. You can also visit the city’s website at www.wagonerok.org.
• Applications for new utility services and building permits are available online and in the entry way of City Hall and the Public Works buildings. Once the application is complete, bring it to the drive-thru to pay fees or ask questions.
• The Wagoner City Public Library is closed. The staff will continue to work manning phones and assisting patrons with digital resources. All late library fees incurred during this time will be suspended for two weeks.
• Wagoner Municipal Court is suspending all court dates until April 20. You may still pay fines over the phone at 800-444-1187 or online at www.trafficpayment.com. If you need to speak to a Court Clerk, call 918-485-2554 or use the drive-thru.
• All emergency services, including Police, Fire and EMS will remain operational.
• The Wagoner Community Building and Wagoner Civic Center will be closed for all events.
• The Wagoner Historical Museum will be closed.
• All City Parks and Walking Trail will remain open; however, the city recommends taking proper precautions when utilizing park equipment.
• Do not call 911 or show up at a doctor’s office or emergency room for a fever. Call your doctor or the local emergency room for further instructions.
• The city encourages everyone to take precautions to keep space between yourself and others. Wash your hands often. Avoid crowds as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed. Continue to support local businesses with online and pick-up orders, etc.
The city will continue to monitor the CDC, state and federal officials to help protect Wagoner citizens and employees. The above state is in no way meant to induce panic and Wagoner citizens and employees should not interpret it as much.
It was signed by Dwayne Elam, City Administrator City of Wagoner, and Wagoner Public Works Authority