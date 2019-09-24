The City of Wagoner is hosting a clean-up project beginning Oct. 5 and ending Oct. 12 in an effort to spruce up the community. There will be no clean up on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Dumpsters will be stationed on the corner of S.E. 3rd and Main Street and all citizens within the Wagoner city limits are eligible to dispose of their unwanted items free of charge.
Identification in the form of a city utility bill and photo ID must be shown to the attendant before using the dumpsters. Dump hours will be Saturday Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Monday-Friday schedule is 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City officials say the dumpsters will accept general household waste that would be picked up on daily service pick-up.
The city will not accept oil, oil products, paint, batteries or any other waste product that might contaminate the compound area. Patrons should ask the attendant before attempting to discard this material.
Patrons must separate their trash and metal to dispose of in the proper containers. The metal dumpster will accept not only metals, but discarded appliances and refrigerators as long as the compressors have been removed.
Small vehicle tires will be accepted, however no mounted tires, tractor tires or truck tires will be accepted. Also, no tree limbs or brush will be accepted on this site.
City officials extend their thanks and appreciation to all those who participate and help keep Wagoner beautiful.