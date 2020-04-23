Personal care businesses in Wagoner may reopen for business on Friday, April 24. Mayor Albert Jones made the announcement Thursday in response to Governor Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan.
The three-phase plan was introduced by the governor on Wednesday and is designed to get Oklahomans safely back at work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we begin to responsibly implement this measured response, we will continue to prioritize the safety of Oklahomans and base all decisions on the data in our state,” the governor assured.
Phase one, which begins on Friday, allows for hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers to reopen for appointments. They must adhere to strict sanitation protocols.
Distance must be maintained between customers, and customers are encouraged to wait in their car until it’s time for their appointments to avoid congestion in lobbies or entrances.
Jones said as a statutory aldermanic city that follows state statutes, the City of Wagoner fully intends to follow Gov. Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce OURS plan.
“Even though your type of business may be allowed to be open, you do not have to open if you do not feel comfortable doing so,” Jones noted.
The mayor said while some local salon owners plan to open on Friday, others will not. He admits if he were in their position, he is not sure what he would do. After all, COVID-19 is serious.
“The state is going to extend the ‘Safer at Home’ policy then, on the other side, go ahead and start slowly opening up these businesses and, ‘We’ll check the data’. I just hope we don’t undo anything that we’ve done in the last four or five weeks,” Jones noted.
The mayor urges residents to continue social distancing, wash their hands regularly and refrain from touching their faces to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Wagoner city leaders are still on track to meet Thursday, April 30 to reevaluate the reopening of city hall, local parks and the Wagoner Historical Museum.
Mayor Jones said the City of Wagoner will continue to follow the governor’s “Safer at Home” order for vulnerable populations through May 6.
Other points included in phase one of the “OURS” plan:
• Visits to senior living facilities and hospitals are prohibited and bars, schools, organized sporting events and camps should remain closed until further notice.
• Starting on April 24, State parks and outdoor recreation areas can be reopened.
• Grocery stores should continue to maintain special hours for vulnerable populations.
• Starting on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues can re-open statewide if they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.
• Starting on May 1, Places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship, if they leave every other row or pew open and adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols, plus the recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
• Starting on May 1, tattoo parlors can reopen for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation and social distancing protocols between customers and visitors.
If Oklahoma’s hospital and incident rates remain manageable for 14 days, the State will move to Phase 2.