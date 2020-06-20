---
Wagoner City Planner Taylor Tannehill is leaving Wagoner to take a similar position in Tahlequah. Tannehill’s last day will be July 2.
Working for almost four years, Tannehill updated an ancient Comprehensive Plan, served as chairman for the Airport Board, helped set up the database for dilapidated structures as well as other city improvements.
Tannehill made his announcement at the end of the Special Airport Board meeting on June 17.
Mayor Albert Jones applauded Tannehill’s effort during the Airport Board gathering.
“Absolutely, none of this could have happened without you,” Jones said of getting the Airport Board active. “Thank you so much for all your time and effort. Your vision should be touted.”
Tannehill thanked the Airport Board, “I appreciate the time with each and every one of you.”
Later, Tannehill added a statement on his City of Wagoner work.
“It has been a pleasure to work for the citizens of Wagoner for nearly four years. I appreciate the support I've received from the community, City Council, and City Leadership. The opportunities and experiences here have been invaluable and I'm grateful to be a part of the progress that is ongoing in Wagoner.”
Tannehill is the second City Hall worker to leave in the last few months. Former Human Resource director, Kim Dorr, took a job with the Tahlequah Public Works Authority recently.