The Northeast Oklahoma Beekeepers Association (NEOBA) is offering a series of beginning beekeeping classes in February and persons interested in the hobby are invited to attend.
“Starting Right with Bees” is a three-week program that will be held Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday at Wright Christian Academy, 11391 E. Admiral Pl. in Tulsa.
Areas of discussion will include bee biology, an explanation of equipment and tools, the life cycle of the colony and how the beekeeper interacts and pest management techniques.
Spokesperson Carol Jones said class registration requires an active membership in NEOBA. Annual dues are $20 for an individual or $25 for a family.
“If you are not yet a member of NEOBA, the total cost of the class will be $75 for an individual or $95 for a family. This includes a free first-year membership,” Jones said. “If you are already a member of NEOBA, the cost is $55 for individuals and $70 for families.”
For members who have paid for and taken the class within the past three years, and who have paid their dues each year, they may sit in this class at no cost if space is available. Registration will be required, however, to have a proper head count.
“Please contact Dane or Mike for verification, and to receive a discount code to be used during registration to offset the class cost,” Jones said. “Also, we recommend you do not purchase equipment before this class as we discuss aspects that may influence the type and quality of the equipment,” Jones noted.
For more information, contact Jones at 9 18-844-5493.