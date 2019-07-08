When it comes to understanding all things connected with marijuana, hemp processing and CBD oil, there is no one more knowledgeable than Dr. Robin Goins.
Dr. Goins is a business consultant on the subject and her writing about this new industry appears in the online Coachella Valley Independent.
She will leave her California home and come to Wagoner in mid-July to offer advice, knowledge and general understanding of Oklahoma’s newest cash crop: Hemp.
The Wagoner seminar is titled “Hemp Cultivation and Processing”.
Dr. Goins will be speaking July 14-16 at the Downtown Wagoner Building (124 S. Main St.). Class times are: July 14-2-4 p.m. (Hemp topics); 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Hemp). July 15-9-11 a.m. (Marijuana topics); 1-3 p.m. (Hemp); 6-8 p.m. (Hemp). July 16-9-11 a.m. (Marijuana).
To attend the seminars, please call 918-577-1772 or sign-up at downtownwagoner.org. Space is limited, so make your reservation early.
Dr. Goins has written such articles as: “Just Because You Find CBD Oil in a Large Chain Store, That Doesn’t Mean It’s Any Good,” or “Concerning CBD—Products Vary Wildly, in Terms of Both Quality and Effectiveness” and “Marijuana Businesses Need to Make Sure Their Advertising Is Reaching the Right People.”
Dr. Goins is a trained I /O psychologist in the science of human behavior. Her specialty is to assist individuals and organizations relating to work and applies psychological theories and principles in the workplace and individually.
She is trained in the scientist–practitioner model and is focused on contributing to an organization’s success by improving the performance, motivation, job satisfaction, and occupational safety and health as well as the overall health and well-being of its employees.
She specializes in research on employee behaviors and attitudes, and how these can be improved through hiring practices, training programs, feedback and management systems.