Classes for all full-time day programs at Indian Capital Technology Center’s Muskogee campus will begin on Aug. 14.
The morning session runs from 8:05 a.m. through 11:05 a.m. while the afternoon session runs from 11:55 a.m. through 2:55 p.m.
Bus transportation is provided to and from partner high schools for secondary students who are currently enrolled at ICTC. Buses will run their regular routes beginning Aug. 14.
School officials say all secondary students are expected to begin on this date regardless of the date their high schools begin.
Full-time day programs available at the ICTC-Muskogee campus include: Auto Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Service Technology, Business Management and Administration, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Drafting, Electricity, Graphic Communications and Health Careers Certification.
Others include Heating and Air, Information Technology, Machine Tool Technology, Nursing Transition, Service Careers, Sports Medicine, Welding, Practical Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Occupational Therapy Assistant, and Physical Therapy Assistant.
For more information, call 918-687-6383 or 1-800-375-8324.