Co-founders of a political action committee that got medical marijuana on Oklahoma voters' ballots announced this week that they will close their dispensary.
Lauren Jenkins, co-owner of FlowerCraft dispensaries in Tulsa and Coweta, announced Wednesday that the business will close. Saturday was the last day for the Tulsa store, at 2606 S. Sheridan Road. The Coweta store has already closed.
"It's difficult. It's a very difficult industry to be in," Jenkins said in a Facebook video pinned to the FlowerCraft business page. "Having a cannabis business is unlike any other thing we've ever experienced."
In the video Jenkins referenced regulatory hurdles, treatment of the medicine by federal authorities and banking woes for those in the industry.
Her husband, Shawn Jenkins, was a co-founder of the Yes On 788 Political Action Committee. He regularly traveled from Broken Arrow to Oklahoma City to advocate for State Question 788, particularly when state officials were slow to place the measure on the ballot after a successful petition drive.
The Jenkinses began exploring medicinal cannabis, in the form of CBD, as early as 2012 after learning that their son has a brain abnormality that causes seizures. Later, their daughter faced similar seizures due to a similar condition, the World reported previously.
The Jenkinses initially wanted to grow cannabis privately at their home and didn’t see themselves as spokespeople on the issue. But once other activists learned about their children, they said they kept hearing from people who wanted to support them if they chose to get into the commercial industry.
"At the end of the day, Shawn and I have talked, and it really breaks my heart to say, but it's probably best for FlowerCraft to just go ahead and bow out of this industry and tip our hat to all the people that are still standing, because it is a difficult road home," Lauren Jenkins says in the video.