Winter is fast approaching, and an effort is underway to collect cold weather items for individuals in need in Wagoner.
The Wagoner County Child Abuse Task Force is collecting hats and gloves for every person on the community Angel Tree this year.
Carrie Wilson said men’s, women’s, children and infant sized items are needed. Donations may be dropped off at the Help in Crisis office, 910 S.E. 10th St.
For those who want to help but do not have time to shop, cash donations will also be accepted with proceeds being used to purchase the cold weather items.
For more information, call the Help in Crisis office at 918-485-7003.