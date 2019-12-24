A stray black cat dodged cars as it ran across Church Street on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The cat made it safely across and into a hole in the foundation of a near-by building in order to hide. It appeared hungry, but took nothing back to its hiding place.
There’s probably not much that can be done for this cat, but the American-Tribune, in conjunction with Dr. Larry Peters of the Wagoner Animal Clinic, will try and help pet owners who struggle with pet food bills.
The newspaper office and Dr. Peters’ office will collect dry dog and cat food to be used for the Wagoner Area Guardians Society (WAGS) beginning Jan. 2. The food will be collected at 221 E. Cherokee and the Highway 51 office east of town of Dr. Peters.
This is the newspaper’s community service project with a slight twist.
This will not be a one-day or one-month collection period. The American-Tribune and Dr. Peters will take food during regular business hours, Monday-Friday.
The bottom line is to help WAGS feed its own shelter animals and possibly help pet owners who are struggling.
There is no fee to receive the food. It will be handed out on the honor system: If you need it, come get it.
An earlier idea for a pet pantry in an easy to find Wagoner location had support, but no concrete solution.
Through Dr. Peters’ generosity to act as a storehouse, the American-Tribune will also do its part to serve as a convenient location for food drop off.
Of course, WAGS will benefit from this food drive. Maybe, one day that stray black cat near Main Street might find a home and get a good meal, too, through these local donations.