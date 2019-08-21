By CHRISTY WHEELAND
Dakota Adney lives half a country away in Los Angeles, Calif. In late July and early August, the Coweta native was back in his home state working behind the scenes of an independent feature film, “Breaking Them Up”, shot in and around Oklahoma City.
The movie is a comedy about an 8th grader who is trying to break his parents up — like a reverse “Parent Trap”.
Adney is a Director of Photography, also known as a Cinematographer. In early June, he was contacted by a director who was planning to shoot in Oklahoma City with a job offer and he gladly jumped at the opportunity. He wrapped up principle photography on Aug. 18.
As the Director of Photography on projects, Adney oversees the camera and lighting work — the visual style of the movie, commercial or whatever is being shot. Until this summer, he primarily worked in commercials and music videos.
“Commercials are fun because they’re quick, highly visual and only take a few days to shoot,” Adney admitted. “I shoot a lot of commercial work for tech companies in San Francisco such as Facebook, Airbnb, DoorDash, Apple and more, so I travel up there at least once per month.”
In February, he shot a music video for country artist Hunter Hayes.
Adney said the most exciting part of being self-employed in the film industry is it’s up to him to find his next project once another project wraps up.
“You never know who is going to call or what city you will be in next,” he admitted. “In 2018, I shot projects in 14 different states and four countries on three continents.”
Breaking into the Business
Adney said when he was young in Coweta, if something seemed difficult, confusing or mysterious, he impulsively tried to learn as much about it as he could. He read a ton of books.
“The idea of ‘working in Hollywood’ always had this mysterious allure to it, so in high school I went into research mode,” he recalled. “I read several books on the film industry, including a biography on James Cameron, and experimented with my own short films.”
What he concluded is that the film industry is not as mysterious as it seemed; it seemed just as plausible as any other career.
“From that point on, it was a no-brainer move to pursue it. The next step was figuring out how to get to Los Angeles,” Adney said.
Adney moved to LA in 2013 after graduating from Coweta High School. He had read a lot about Hollywood, but had no practical experience in the landscape.
He studied economics at the University of California Los Angeles and also studied at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.
“My first year of college at UCLA gave me a better understanding of what I needed to do to succeed in the city,” he admitted. “A lot of my friends from UCLA had grown up in LA, so I just made as many friends as I could and asked a lot of questions.”
He also interned on a few music videos that first year at the university.
Coming Home
Adney said shooting “Breaking Them Up” was his first opportunity to come back to Oklahoma for a project.
“It was a fantastic experience!” he exclaimed. “The main crew, including the directors, producers and myself, came from LA, but all of the other crew members (around 30) were locals. We also had as many as 40 Oklahoma City locals as extras for certain scenes.”
The cinematographer said he was “very impressed” with the skill level and professionality of the crew in Oklahoma.
“The people here are just as sharp as the crew members I work with in Los Angeles,” he admitted. “My goal is to shoot more movies here in Oklahoma. It’s been great being so near to home and family and still being able to work. As these movies are released in theaters, hopefully more and more productions will set up shop here.”
Adney said Oklahoma is quickly becoming a hotbed for film productions. In June, there were six separate movies being filmed in the state — two in Tulsa and four in OKC. In September there will be 13 more.
There are rumors of a movie starring Leonardo DeCaprio coming in March of 2020.
Adney said the movie crew had to ship lighting equipment in for the recent project from Dallas, Tex. because every rental house in Oklahoma was out of gear.
“Whether they like it or not, Oklahomans are about to get more familiar with Hollywood,” he said. “The state government has a very enticing tax incentive program for film productions, and productions are knocking down the door to get a piece of it.”
Adney admits that the best job in the world is one that doesn’t feel like a job.
“Most high schools and colleges advocate careers that are stable, well-paying and have little risk. If you’re passionate about a job that has those qualities, you’re very lucky,” he said. “Most people are passionate about crazier things such as scuba diving, driving fast cars or deer hunting.
“Make a list of things that get your adrenaline pumping and figure out how to make a living doing that thing. My job is about as non-traditional and unstable as it gets, but I love every minute of it, so I don’t mind.”
Adney is the son of Rob and Dana Adney of Coweta.