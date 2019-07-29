Wagoner County residents that lost homes or had homes heavily damaged by the recent flooding will get a fee waiver break for rebuilding, it was approved by the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners on Monday, July 29.
Rebuilding fees could run as high as $600 in some cases, but the Board approved giving homeowners a break. If some homeowners had already applied and paid for a zoning fee, they could get a refund, according to Chairman Chris Elliott.
In other approved action:
• AHS Bradshaw Heat & Air was the low bid regarding ductwork repair for the Election Board. The bid was $3,350 and beat out two other bids.
• The Porter Fire Department will be getting two Super Duty F350 Brush Trucks through a lease purchase agreement with Bill Knight Ford.
• Funding for the county senior citizens centers for another six months.
• A Detention Transportation contract with the State of Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs.
• A resolution to declare surplus miscellaneous items from the Treasurer’s office.