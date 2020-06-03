Wagoner pastors Micah Wisdom and Curtis Leland are teaming up to host a community prayer meeting Wednesday, July 3 at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of United Church, 700 E. Cherokee.
Area residents are invited to attend and join together in prayer for Wagoner, the state and nation.
There have been many public protests all across the nation since May 25 when George Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis, Minn. after Derek Chauvin, a white officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed face down on the ground.
Many of the protests have been peaceful, while others have not.
“With everything going on the past couple of weeks, we put our heads together to see what we could do to help,” Wisdom explained. “We thought a sign of unity and prayer would be the best thing for our community right now. We want to be on the front side of positivity.”
“For us, we felt it would be good to pave the way with prayer in our community and we want to bring people together in a positive way,” Wisdom continued. “We’ve invited the Wagoner Police Department as we are supportive and offer our prayers for them as well.”
Plans call for the program to be short with both pastors sharing their thoughts and offering prayer.
Pastor Wisdom urges those who attend to follow social distancing guidelines. Since the prayer meeting will be in the parking lot, a speaker will be used for all to hear. Residents may sit in their vehicles or be spaced out in the parking lot.